Dame Angela Lansbury to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
The 91-year-old actress will pick up the prestigious gong at the 56th Rose d'Or award ceremony, which will take place in Berlin, Germany, on September 19. And while the British icon is "honoured" to be receiving the accolade, which has previously been awarded to the likes of John Cleese and Stephen Fry, she is also excited to be visiting Germany's capital for the first time. Speaking about the upcoming event, she said: "I'm honoured to be coming to Berlin in September, for the first time in my life, to receive this most coveted award, the Rose d'Or.
