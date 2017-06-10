Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany
A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year's documenta exhibition of contemporary art. The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept.
