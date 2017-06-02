China and Germany sign 11 pacts
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet the press in Berlin June 1st, 2017. Provided to chinadaily.com.cn Among the 11 deals and cooperation documents signed was a memorandum of understanding between Beijing Automotive Group and Daimler AG on increasing investment and strengthening strategic cooperation in new energy vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|Tue
|ardith
|1
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Tue
|Denizen_Kate
|68
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|May 23
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC