Cheese, please: Japan, EU said near a...

Cheese, please: Japan, EU said near agreement on trade pact

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Japan and the European Union are rushing to finalize an agreement on easing barriers between their huge economies to help counter the backlash against free trade by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two sides hope to have a deal before the Group of 20 industrial nations meets next week in Germany.

