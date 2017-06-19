Brexit: May offers hope for EU citize...

Brexit: May offers hope for EU citizens, wins guarded praise

British Prime Minister Theresa May promised Thursday that EU citizens will not be immediately kicked out of Britain when it leaves the union and says their fate will be a top priority in Brexit negotiations - prompting guarded praise from other EU leaders at a tense time for the continent. May's proposals at an EU summit were a carefully timed gesture days after talks began on Britain's departure.

