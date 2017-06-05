As Trump's America looks inward, Trudeau seeks to chart a course forward

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spent the last five days quietly calling up allies in Europe and Asia as he seeks to forge ahead with climate change policies and international co-operation in a world of "America First." Following President Donald Trump's announcement last week that the U.S. was pulling out of the Paris climate change agreement, Trudeau initiated phone calls with four of the other G7 leaders.

