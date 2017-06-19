Arson Attacks in Germany Stoke Fears ...

Arson Attacks in Germany Stoke Fears of Violent Protests During Upcoming G20 Summit

Berlin, Germany Three weeks before Germany is due to host this year's G20 summit, arsonists attacked passenger rail lines across 12 different locations across the country, in an anti-capitalism display that has stoked fears of greater violence in future. Police are investigating attacks that have so far hit the states of Lower Saxony, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony.

