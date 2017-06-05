Angela Merkel says EU ready for Brexi...

Angela Merkel says EU ready for Brexit negotiations and wants quick resolution

Angela Merkel has said Brexit negotiations should go ahead as scheduled in nine days' time - despite the UK being plunged into political turmoil by the General Election. The German chancellor said the European Union wants talks to progress "quickly" and warned it will defend the interests of its members during the looming divorce proceedings.

