After Arrests, Germany Confronts Issue Of Far-Right Extremism In Its Military
It's a question that's been plaguing Chancellor Angela Merkel's government since the arrests in late April of two German army officers accused of an elaborate plot to assassinate the German justice minister and former German president, as well as planned attacks on refugees. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is overseeing the probe to locate other far-right extremists within the ranks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
