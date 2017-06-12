After Arrests, Germany Confronts Issue Of Far-Right Extremism In Its Military

It's a question that's been plaguing Chancellor Angela Merkel's government since the arrests in late April of two German army officers accused of an elaborate plot to assassinate the German justice minister and former German president, as well as planned attacks on refugees. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is overseeing the probe to locate other far-right extremists within the ranks.

