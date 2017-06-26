2 leopard cubs make public debut in G...

2 leopard cubs make public debut in Germany, names sought

2 hrs ago

Male Amur leopard cubs , also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet.

Chicago, IL

