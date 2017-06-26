2 leopard cubs make public debut in Germany, names sought
Male Amur leopard cubs , also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet.
