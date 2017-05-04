Working women upset about Ivanka Trum...

Working women upset about Ivanka Trump's new book, 'Women Who Work'

16 hrs ago

Daughter of US President Ivanka Trump is pictured during the Woman 20 Summit in Berlin, Germany on April 25, 2017. Ivanka Trump's second book, "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," which was released Tuesday, didn't receive an entirely warm welcome, especially from working women.

