With Merkel and PM, France's new president wastes no time
On his first full day in office, France's freshly inaugurated President Emmanuel Macron was moving quickly Monday on fronts foreign and domestic, with a scheduled first presidential trip to Berlin for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the expected unveiling of his choice for prime minister. Among names being bandied around for the top job in Macron's first government, speculation mostly centered on Edouard Philippe.
