Why Melania Trump covers her head one...

Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and not the next on foreign trip

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Melania Trump wore a veil to the Vatican on Wednesday to meet the pope, but no head covering a few days earlier to meet the king of Saudi Arabia, a religiously conservative country where most women cover themselves up from head to toe. Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, said Mrs. Trump's decision to wear a black lace veil known as a mantilla followed Vatican protocol that women who have an audience with the pope must wear long sleeves, formal black clothing and a veil to cover their head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... 8 hr Gnor1980 2
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 15 hr inbred Genius 1
News Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat... Tue lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Tue namredipsobla 3,913
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC