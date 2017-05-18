What Trump has said about countries he's now visiting
In an April interview with Reuters , Trump said Saudi Arabia wasn't paying its fair share: "Frankly, Saudi Arabia has not treated us fairly, because we are losing a tremendous amount of money in defending Saudi Arabia." Trump has also suggested Saudi Arabia ought to develop nuclear weapons to protect itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC