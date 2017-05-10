What it was like in the room when Nazi Germany finally surrendered to end World War II in Europe

In the early morning hours of May 7, 1945, the remnants of Nazi Germany's military leadership signed an unconditional surrender to Allied forces. When the news broke the next day, soldiers and civilians around the world heralded Victory in Europe Day - the Soviet Union would mark Victory Day on May 9 - exuberant about the end of nearly six years of war that had destroyed much of Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.