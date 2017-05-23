W&L graduate used the 'universal language' of soccer to help Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Germany
Matthew Carl graduates this year from Washington and Lee University with a double major in economics and German and a minor in math.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|30
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|17 hr
|Gnor1980
|2
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|Wed
|inbred Genius
|1
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|Tue
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Tue
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC