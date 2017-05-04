US to attend UN climate talks as Trump weighs Paris pullout
While U.S. representatives are in Bonn, Germany, next week for the U.N. talks, Trump's advisers will meet Tuesday to discuss what to do about the global pact known as the Paris agreement, officials said. The conflicting signals suggested the administration was trying to keep its options open while Trump decides whether to withdraw, a move the international community would strongly oppose.
