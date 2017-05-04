US to attend UN climate summit as it ...

US to attend UN climate summit as it considers Paris pullout

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The United States said Friday it will continue attending United Nations climate change meetings, even as President Donald Trump considers pulling the U.S. out of a global emissions-cutting deal. The decision to participate in next week's U.N. climate talks in Bonn, Germany, shouldn't be construed as a sign that Trump has decided to stay in the global pact, known as the Paris agreement, a State Department official said.

Chicago, IL


