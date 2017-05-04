US to attend UN climate summit as it considers Paris pullout

The United States said Friday it will continue attending United Nations climate change meetings, even as President Donald Trump considers pulling the U.S. out of a global emissions-cutting deal. The decision to participate in next week's U.N. climate talks in Bonn, Germany, shouldn't be construed as a sign that Trump has decided to stay in the global pact, known as the Paris agreement, a State Department official said.

