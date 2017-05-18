US stance holding up nations' pledges...

US stance holding up nations' pledges on climate change

Strong statements on the need to combat climate change have become staple fare at global summits - a problem, like terrorism, that all leaders traditionally agreed needs to be tackled even if they differed on the details. But the issue could become a stumbling block at a G-7 meeting of leading Western powers in Sicily this month, amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming.

Chicago, IL

