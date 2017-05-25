Turkey's leader confronted by France, Germany at NATO summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was confronted by key allies France and Germany with diplomatic complaints despite him traveling to Brussels to celebrate the unity of the NATO alliance. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both raised the issue of nationals from their countries currently held in custody in Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|41 min
|Another Gaffe
|55
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|1 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|Gnor1980
|2
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|Tue
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Tue
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC