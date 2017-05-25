Turkey's leader confronted by France,...

Turkey's leader confronted by France, Germany at NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was confronted by key allies France and Germany with diplomatic complaints despite him traveling to Brussels to celebrate the unity of the NATO alliance. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both raised the issue of nationals from their countries currently held in custody in Turkey.

