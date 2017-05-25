Turkey's leader confronted by France,...

Turkey's leader confronted by France, Germany at NATO summit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, gesture as he introduces the French delegation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during their meeting which is on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, on Thursday May 25, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak during their meeting which is on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, on Thursday May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 4 hr spocko 60
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 6 hr Evilgelicalling 2
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed Gnor1980 2
News Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat... Tue lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Tue namredipsobla 3,913
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC