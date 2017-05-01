Trump, Putin signal new effort to coo...

Trump, Putin signal new effort to cooperate on Syria

15 hrs ago

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the prospect of increased cooperation in Syria Tuesday, in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation. The White House said the leaders also agreed to try to set up their first in-person meeting in July, on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Chicago, IL

