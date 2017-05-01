Trump, Putin signal new effort to cooperate on Syria
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the prospect of increased cooperation in Syria Tuesday, in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation. The White House said the leaders also agreed to try to set up their first in-person meeting in July, on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|9 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
