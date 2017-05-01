Train derails in Germany; no injuries immediately reported

Train derails in Germany; no injuries...

Read more: The Washington Post

A high-speed train derailed in the western German city of Dortmund on Monday evening, but there were no injuries reported. The national Bundespolizei posted a photo on Twitter showing a picture of the train partially off the tracks, but with no cars turned over.

