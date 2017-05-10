Traffic jams, break-ins could cost Germany's SPD key state vote
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are hoping to unseat the ruling Social Democrats in an election on Sunday in the country's most populous state, the final electoral test for both parties before a federal vote in September. Social Democrats party leader Martin Schulz speaks during the final election rally in Duisburg, Germany, May 12, 2017.
