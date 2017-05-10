Traffic jams, break-ins could cost Ge...

Traffic jams, break-ins could cost Germany's SPD key state vote

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are hoping to unseat the ruling Social Democrats in an election on Sunday in the country's most populous state, the final electoral test for both parties before a federal vote in September. Social Democrats party leader Martin Schulz speaks during the final election rally in Duisburg, Germany, May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC