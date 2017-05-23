Today in History: May 23

People crowd around the abandoned bullet-riddled 1934 Ford automobile in which Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrows were killed by federal agents in Arcadia, La., May 23, 1934. On May 23, 1967, Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, an action which helped precipitate war between Israel and its Arab neighbors the following month.

