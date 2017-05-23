Today in History: May 23
People crowd around the abandoned bullet-riddled 1934 Ford automobile in which Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrows were killed by federal agents in Arcadia, La., May 23, 1934. On May 23, 1967, Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, an action which helped precipitate war between Israel and its Arab neighbors the following month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|2 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC