Theresa May tells Jean-Claude Juncker to mind his language
Theresa May has taken a swipe at European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker over his claim the English language is losing importance in Europe. The Prime Minister accused Brussels bosses of hardening their stance on Brexit just days after her dramatic Downing Street warning to them to end threats designed to influence the outcome of the June 8 General Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC