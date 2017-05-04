Theresa May tells Jean-Claude Juncker...

Theresa May tells Jean-Claude Juncker to mind his language

Theresa May has taken a swipe at European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker over his claim the English language is losing importance in Europe. The Prime Minister accused Brussels bosses of hardening their stance on Brexit just days after her dramatic Downing Street warning to them to end threats designed to influence the outcome of the June 8 General Election.

