The Trial of Adolf Hitler: The Beer Hall Putsch and the Rise of Nazi Germany

On November 8, 1923, 34-year-old Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler stormed into a beer hall in Munich, Germany, fired his pistol in the air, and proclaimed a revolution as he attempted a failed coup to overthrow the government. tells the never-before-told story of the sensational courtroom drama that followed when he and nine other suspects were charged with high treason.

Chicago, IL

