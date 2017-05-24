The Latest: Security high in Berlin a...

The Latest: Security high in Berlin ahead of Obama visit

Read more: The Washington Post

Police in Berlin have stepped up security in preparation for major events in the German capital, days after the deadly attack in Manchester. Some 100,000 people, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, are expected to attend a gathering starting Wednesday of German Protestant Church members as the country marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

Chicago, IL

