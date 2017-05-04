The Latest: Germany won't allow Turkish death penalty vote

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel talks during a media conference after a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka in Prague, Czech Republic. Michel said that the time has come for the European Union to make a final decision about Turkey's "dead-end" EU membership process because after months of provocation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "masochism must have its limits."

