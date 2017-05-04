The Latest: Germany won't allow Turkish death penalty vote
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel talks during a media conference after a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka in Prague, Czech Republic. Michel said that the time has come for the European Union to make a final decision about Turkey's "dead-end" EU membership process because after months of provocation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "masochism must have its limits."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC