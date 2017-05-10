The Latest: France's new president to meet Merkel next week
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 11, 2017. less German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 11, ... more Richard Ferrand, the secretary-general of Macron's Republic on the Move party, attends a press conference for the upcoming National Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Paris, Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
