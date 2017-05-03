Stark French choice: Fiery Le Pen or ...

Stark French choice: Fiery Le Pen or novice Macron

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

France's presidential candidates could hardly be more different: Pro-European progressive Emmanuel Macron is facing far-right, anti-immigration Marine Le Pen in their only direct debate on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's run-off election. A supporter of French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron pastes up a campaign poster, in Lille, northern France Mr Macron is passionately promoting common European ideals of peace, prosperity and freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... 22 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... Tue USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Apr 25 Pigoff123 1,521
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Apr 21 RAF 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC