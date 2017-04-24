Siemens, SAP sign cooperation deals with Saudi Arabia: officials

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia April 30, 2017. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia April 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.