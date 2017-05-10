Russia shows off its military hardware with big parade through...

Russia shows off its military hardwar...

Russia put its military might on display Tuesday, showcasing its new missile defense systems designed for the Arctic, during an annual parade. Commemorating the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, the parade was held in Moscow's Red Square.

