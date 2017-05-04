Rivlin, Germany's Steinmeier tour Jer...

Rivlin, Germany's Steinmeier tour Jerusalem's iconic Mahane Yehuda market

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

President Reuven Rivlin hosted his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday night in a tour of Jerusalem's famed Mahane Yehuda Market. The outdoor market, dotted with produce stands, bakeries and small eateries serving cuisine from dozens of different countries and cultures, has in recent years seen a trend toward upscale restaurants, student-packed bars and other nightlife, as well as the graffiti of celebrated artist Solomon Souza .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Apr 25 Pigoff123 1,521
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Apr 21 RAF 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC