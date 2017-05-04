Rivlin, Germany's Steinmeier tour Jerusalem's iconic Mahane Yehuda market

President Reuven Rivlin hosted his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday night in a tour of Jerusalem's famed Mahane Yehuda Market. The outdoor market, dotted with produce stands, bakeries and small eateries serving cuisine from dozens of different countries and cultures, has in recent years seen a trend toward upscale restaurants, student-packed bars and other nightlife, as well as the graffiti of celebrated artist Solomon Souza .

