Remains of 21 Soviet Red Army soldiers found in Germany

Seventy-two years after the end of World War II, a construction crew has found the remains of at least 21 Soviet Red Army soldiers in eastern Germany. The remains of the Soviet soldiers were found in the town of Seelow, 70 kilometers east of Berlin, during the construction of a bike path.

