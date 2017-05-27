Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secr...

Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Judith G. Garber To Travel to Germany

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber will travel to Berlin, Germany May 21-25 to lead the U.S. delegation to the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

