Officials: Manchester bomber passed through Germany, Turkey
The suspected bomber in the concert attack in Britain passed through Germany and Turkey before the attack, authorities said Thursday. Salman Abedi spent only a short time at Duesseldorf airport's transit area four days before the bombing at Manchester Arena, Duesseldorf police said, confirming an earlier report in German magazine Focus.
