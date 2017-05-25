Officials: Manchester bomber passed t...

Officials: Manchester bomber passed through Germany, Turkey

Read more: Medincine Hat News

The suspected bomber in the concert attack in Britain passed through Germany and Turkey before the attack, authorities said Thursday. Salman Abedi spent only a short time at Duesseldorf airport's transit area four days before the bombing at Manchester Arena, Duesseldorf police said, confirming an earlier report in German magazine Focus.

Chicago, IL

