New Game: TS: Hamburg - Hanover

The route from Hamburg to Hanover in Germany is one of the most important railway lines in Lower Saxony, running from the state capital of Hanover to Germany's second largest city, Hamburg, and now you can take control of your own high speed passenger train on this arterial route in Train Simulator. The main section of the route from Celle to Harburg opened on 1 May 1847.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.