NATO rolls out the red carpet, buffs ...

NATO rolls out the red carpet, buffs its image for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

In recent months, member nations have strained to show they are ramping up defense spending as Trump has demanded. And while they agree with the chief of the alliance's most powerful member that NATO can do more to fight terrorism, they say it can be achieved with more of the same; training and mentoring troops in Afghanistan, and equipping local forces in Iraq so they can better fight the Islamic State group themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 1 hr inbred Genius 1
News Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat... 14 hr lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) 17 hr namredipsobla 3,913
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC