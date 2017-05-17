Narendra Modi's next foreign trip: PM...

New Delhi, May 17: Prime minister Narendra Modi will begin a three-nation tour from May 29 in which he is scheduled to visit Germany, Spain and Russia reportedly in a bid to strengthen ties with these nations and at the same invite investments from them. The five-day tour will begin with PM Modi meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discuss ways to strengthen the Strategic Relations by means of business ties.

