Narendra Modi's next foreign trip: PM to visit Germany, Spain, Russia beginning from May 291 hour...
New Delhi, May 17: Prime minister Narendra Modi will begin a three-nation tour from May 29 in which he is scheduled to visit Germany, Spain and Russia reportedly in a bid to strengthen ties with these nations and at the same invite investments from them. The five-day tour will begin with PM Modi meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discuss ways to strengthen the Strategic Relations by means of business ties.
