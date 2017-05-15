Munich council rejects Oktoberfest be...

Munich council rejects Oktoberfest beer price cap plan

Deputy mayor Josef Schmid, who oversees the Bavarian capital's annual beer extravaganza, had sought a legal cap for the next three years on the price of the traditional Mass, a one-liter glass of beer. He wanted to fix the maximum price at the highest figure from last year's festival, 10.70 euros .

Chicago, IL

