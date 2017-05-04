Merkel's conservative party does well...

Merkel's conservative party does well in German local vote

15 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives came in first Sunday in a local election seen as a warm-up for her bid for a fourth term in a national election in the fall. The results in the small northern state of Schleswig-Holstein were a blow to her main national challenger, Social Democrat Martin Schulz, whose party's governing coalition was ejected from office there.

Chicago, IL

