Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks o...

Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks on eastern Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for talks at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers north of ... . German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko arrives for a statement during a meeting at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,170,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC