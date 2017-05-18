Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks o...

Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks on eastern Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for talks at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers north of in Berlin, Saturday May 20, 2017. less German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for talks at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers north of in Berlin, Saturday May 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC