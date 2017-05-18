Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks on eastern Ukraine
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for talks at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers north of in Berlin, Saturday May 20, 2017. less German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for talks at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers north of in Berlin, Saturday May 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC