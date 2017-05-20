Merkel rival vows to fight German ele...

Merkel rival vows to fight German election like France's Macron

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Social Democrat rival said on Saturday he would model his campaign for the Sept. 24 federal election on that of Emmanuel Macron, an outsider who was voted in as French President two weeks ago.

