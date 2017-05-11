Merkel: Germany Not 'First in Line' to Boost Troops in Afghanistan
Germany will continue to lead NATO's military training mission in northern Afghanistan, but is not looking to increase its presence there, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. Merkel said she would wait to see the outcome of NATO's assessment of a request from the alliance's military authorities to send more troops to Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|Wed
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC