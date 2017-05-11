Merkel: Germany Not 'First in Line' t...

Merkel: Germany Not 'First in Line' to Boost Troops in Afghanistan

Germany will continue to lead NATO's military training mission in northern Afghanistan, but is not looking to increase its presence there, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. Merkel said she would wait to see the outcome of NATO's assessment of a request from the alliance's military authorities to send more troops to Afghanistan.

