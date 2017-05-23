Merkel calls for unity in climate talks before G7 as U.S. holds out

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged world nations on Tuesday to work together to fight global warming and, in a bid to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to drop any plans to ditch the Paris climate deal, argued there would be economic benefits. Speaking at a meeting of about 30 nations in Berlin before meeting Trump at a Group of Seven leaders summit on May 26-27, Merkel told the Petersberg Dialogue that tackling climate change had to be a global effort.

