Merkel calls for unity in climate talks before G7 as U.S. holds out
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged world nations on Tuesday to work together to fight global warming and, in a bid to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to drop any plans to ditch the Paris climate deal, argued there would be economic benefits. Speaking at a meeting of about 30 nations in Berlin before meeting Trump at a Group of Seven leaders summit on May 26-27, Merkel told the Petersberg Dialogue that tackling climate change had to be a global effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|6 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|19 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|22 hr
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC