Merkel calls for unity in climate tal...

Merkel calls for unity in climate talks before G7 as U.S. holds out

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged world nations on Tuesday to work together to fight global warming and, in a bid to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to drop any plans to ditch the Paris climate deal, argued there would be economic benefits. Speaking at a meeting of about 30 nations in Berlin before meeting Trump at a Group of Seven leaders summit on May 26-27, Merkel told the Petersberg Dialogue that tackling climate change had to be a global effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 6 hr inbred Genius 1
News Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat... 19 hr lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) 22 hr namredipsobla 3,913
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC