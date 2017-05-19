Merkel: Brexit like negotiating a tra...

Merkel: Brexit like negotiating a trade accord backward

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during the opening ceremony for the 'National Integration Award' at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union will need mechanisms to deal with new rules in post-Brexit Britain that might distort competition.

