Macron election gives a gasping EU a breath of fresh air
French voters elected as president Emmanuel Macron, whose platform espouses a stronger EU and a tough line in negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc. Perhaps just as important, they rejected far-right contender Marine Le Pen, whose EU bashing knows few bounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC