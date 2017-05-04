Ivanka Trump faces backlash over a Women Who Worka book

Ivanka Trump faces backlash over a Wo...

Ivanka Trump faces backlash over a Women Who Work book

WJOL-AM Joliet

Ivanka Trump is facing backlash for her new book, with critics saying the book is out of touch with average women. The book, "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," relies on hundreds of quotes from leaders like Oprah Winfrey and Gandhi, as well as Trump's own rules for balancing work and family.

Chicago, IL

